EDITORIAL: Financial loopholes alarming

If there is one alarming thing that has come out of the ongoing investigations into the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, it is the alacrity and sloppiness with which our financial system is managed.

The Financial Reporting Centre, the agency that receives information on suspicious transactions, has told Parliament that 15 banks reported suspicious transactions related to the movement of the NYS scam.

Three banks actually processed the sacks of cash through their systems without ever sounding the alarm as required by law.

It was no better even for banks that reported suspicious transactions. The information was passed on to the relevant agencies – the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the CID but nothing was done.

The thieves went about their activities with abandon – perhaps in the knowledge that there would be no price to pay for their crimes.

This is the chilling reality of how exposed this country, which is in the middle of a fight against terrorism, is.

If criminals within government and their co-conspirators outside can move such huge amounts of cash around, then those who would want to harm us can certainly do the same.