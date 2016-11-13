EDITORIAL: Tame rising wage bill

Opinion and Analysis

Despite the frequent promises about slashing the high Civil Service wage bill, it is still ballooning.

What many taxpayers are bound to ask is what happened to the Civil Service audit we had been promised would trim the rising costs.

Newly released official estimates now show that Kenya’s national budget will grow by Sh162 billion in the next financial year.

This is as a result of the rising wage and pension bill. The pension budget will record the biggest jump of Sh25 billion.

The steep rise in pension payments is as a result of the delayed introduction of the contributory pension scheme by public servants.

The wages and salaries bill is also tipped to rise by Sh18 billion. Out of the total Sh2.23 trillion budget, Sh1.25 trillion will go into recurrent expenditure.

Development spending will take Sh673.2 billion with the other Sh312.9 billion going to other expenditure. Public expenditure will hit Sh2.23 trillion, up from Sh2.07 trillion in the current financial year.

There’s need to cut the cloth to fit our size. The big budgets that only raise the government’s cost of borrowing are not the way to go. Kenya has also been borrowing heavily to finance the budget deficit and mega infrastructure projects.