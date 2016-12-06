Gems of wisdom from big loser Livermore’s philosophy

Opinion and Analysis

Last week marked the 76th anniversary of the death of Jesse Livermore, a trader extraordinaire nicknamed “the boy plunger”. While he is no longer with us, his influence still resonates among many trend followers.

Having personally found wisdom and inspiration through his work, it is only fitting that we remember this great legend. As a tribute, I’ve selected three great lessons from his life as a trader.

First, throughout his career, Livermore had tremendous swings in his trading account mostly because of excessive leverage. Before the Great Depression, he reportedly put up $30 million (Sh3.03 billion) as margin to short nearly $500 million (Sh50.5 billion) in stock.

Let’s think about that for a minute. If the stocks he shorted went up six per cent, he’d lose all of his net worth ($500,000,000 x 6% = $30,000,000). On the flipside, if the trade went his way (down), the opportunity would bring tremendous returns.

The use of leverage would see him make $3 million (Sh301 million) and $100 million (Sh10.1 billion) after the 1907 and 1929 market crashes, respectively. Unfortunately, he would lose both fortunes as a result of the same.

Lesson: Leverage kills.

Why is this lesson important? Local traders are soon going to be trading futures. To give a likely example. Say an investor bought the NSE-20 share index future with a margin of Sh25,000 at the start of the year, for an index currently standing at 3,250 and a minimum price movement worth Sh100.

With the market having dropped 750 points year-to-date, this would mean a huge loss of Sh75,000 (750 points x Sh100) compared to the initial margin deposit made to obtain the contract.

This means the investor will have to pay Sh50,000 out of pocket to cover the losses. It’s simple; you want to know the quickest way to destroy yourself as a trader, use leverage. Enough said.

Another interesting aspect of Livermore’s trading was that he would sometimes do very little for long periods — in fact, he sometimes didn’t make significant trades for years. He would bide his time, then go in as big as possible when he felt he had the right conditions.

Livermore essentially allowed price to confirm price. And once a trade was working for him, he would stay with it riding the trend until there was some clear reason not to any more. Lesson: Timing is crucial and patience is key.

Last and my favourite; Livermore’s foremost rule was his “pyramiding” style — adding to winning positions and cutting on losers. Unfortunately many do the opposite.

Most investors would buy a stock at Sh50 and seven or eight months later, if they can buy the same stock at Sh30 (note the 40 per cent drop in value), they would average down by buying another hundred shares, making an average price of Sh40.

Having bought at Sh50 and being concerned over a 10 point loss on 100 shares, what rhyme or reason is there in adding another 100 shares and see the price dip to Sh20?