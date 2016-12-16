Pay more attention to the quality, not quantity of banks’ reporting

Opinion and Analysis

This week, for fear of inundating you, I hadn’t planned to issue another treatise about the health of the banking sector—but that was until this newspaper on Tuesday ran a headline story on court documents saying Housing Finance had Sh4 billion in undisclosed non-perfoming loans.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

For the umpteenth time, I just had to rise to my feet. If you are an investor with a penchant for banks, such a revelation, whether true or not, should gravely concern you.

In fact, it now calls on you to start paying more attention to the quality of bank reporting and not quantity. It has now become a vital aspect of your investment skills, especially in as far as banks are concerned.

Think about the revelations we’ve had so far. This week a number of media platforms, including the London-based Financial Times, ran a story (also based on court documents) alleging collusion between Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) supervisory staff and senior managers at Imperial Bank (still under the regulator’s curatorship) over understatement of the latter’s true underlying credit risks.

I mean, you maybe tricked into thinking that these are events that only unfold on Wall Street-themed box office movies.

And the list has been growing. At some point, Dubai Bank’s rugged underbelly came to the fore, when it overturned. Then we had monster revelations about the high-level accounting connivances at Chase Bank—that is, only after the bank had to be taken over after an electronic ran on deposits.

Then there was the revelation about the acquisition price of Fidelity Bank by SBM Holdings, which, at just under a dollar (for a share capital which, at the last reporting, was worth Sh.1.5 billion), served to show the true extent of elevations in earning asset-toxicity at the bank.

And finally, this week, we had the headlining extracts of court filings in which the plaintiff, a former head of credit risk, revealed that Housing Finance, probably on numerous occasions, understated its true asset non-performance levels.

In my first response to the story, I tweeted that, if indeed true, then the revelations meant that Housing Finance’s entire capital, which it reported at Sh9.3 billion at the third quarter close, stood impaired.

Essentially, Housing Finance’s shareholders may need to ready the equivalent of impaired capital (Sh9.3 billion), just in case all underlying credit risks crystallised.

But beyond that Housing Finance also has to continually fund those dead illiquid assets on a daily basis, which probably presents the worst nightmare for a bank that already runs one of the most acute liquidity gaps (given the long term nature of mortgages).

Even if the filings have little truth in them, the mere fact that they have been externalised questions the quality of the bank’s reporting.

Banking is all about confidence, in every angle. And I shouldn’t have an iota of doubt. The point here is that, in the course of your stake-holding with banks, whether it’s buying their stocks or just the normal banking relationship, please reduce your fixation with the quantity of their reporting and instead pay more attention to the quality of those numbers.

It’s not about who has recorded the largest year-on-year growth quantum in earnings-per-share. Rather it’s about whether there is not a single shade of connivance in those numbers.