Why achieving SDG goal on decent work and economic growth is critical for Kenya

Opinion and Analysis

In Kenya, a million youth enter the job market each year but only one-fifth are absorbed. PHOTO | FILE

In Kenya the Gini coefficient of inequality is at around 0.45 per cent, showing a highly unequal society whose development strategy is largely leading to accumulation of wealth by a few and worsening the poverty of the majority.

Consider just two statistics behind the picture: according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, individuals in the capital city Nairobi have about 15 times more access to secondary education than those living in Turkana, one of the poorest counties.

Also, a household in Nairobi is 36 times more likely to have electricity for lighting compared with one in Tana River.

Without doubt, Kenya’s race towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — an agenda whose most notable pillar is inclusivity and is underscored by the now well-known phrase of ‘‘leaving no one behind’’ — is going to need the resilience of its world-beating athletes.

The global SDGs agenda is a platform that aims to meet the greatest challenges of our times, with a dedicated focus on every person and a noble vision of eradicating poverty by 2030.

With an increasing youthful population, Africa stands at a special place in the agenda, considering that much of the rest of the world population is ageing.

Today’s youth will be key to any sustainable development strategies, thus the need to ensure that there are enough opportunities for them to participate in the global economy.

It is estimated that over 600 million new jobs need to be created by 2030, just to keep pace with the growth of the global working age population. That’s around 40 million per year. In Kenya, a million youth enter the job market each year, but only one-fifth are absorbed.

Unfortunately, among those who are ‘‘employed’’ are millions who are working but not earning. It has been reported that about 43 per cent of the country’s youth are either unemployed or working yet living in poverty.

It is this phenomenon that has given rise to the agitation for Decent Work, which means opportunities for everyone to get work that is productive and which delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families.

A continued lack of decent work opportunities, insufficient investments and under-consumption lead to an erosion of the basic social contract underlying democratic societies: that all must share in progress.

This is why SDG Goal 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth is of critical importance for Kenya. There is a need to ensure inclusive equitable economic growth hand in hand with the creation of decent and sustainable jobs.

For several years now Kenya has been experiencing exceptional economic growth rates, even above the sub-Saharan Africa average.

Yet, not enough jobs have been created to absorb the new entrants and informality remains rampant rendering job quality low.