Shady backroom operators, World Bank report cloud latest RVR sale plan

If telecoms operator Safaricom is the poster child of privatisation in Kenya, the Rift Valley Railways is its nemesis.

From the credibility of the process that gave birth to it — its launch was twice delayed in the last minute as the Treasury haggled with Transport ministry on the finer details — to the integrity of Sheltam Railways, the company that won the concession in 2006, it all began in a fiasco.

Since then, the ownership of the concession has changed multiple times, culminating to Qalaa Holding’s acquisition of a majority (85 per cent) stake in the company.

It has emerged that Qalaa is in the market looking for a buyer for its majority stake.

People familiar with the matter say the Egyptian firm has had discussions with a number of prospective buyers and have recently zeroed in on a consortium led by Rubix Energy Kenya Ltd, Rubix Energy Uganda Ltd, Shreeji Enterprises, Armstrong & Duncan and Transnet (which is yet to confirm its commitment).

Qalaa intends to offload 80 per cent of its shareholding in the loss-making business to the Rubix-led consortium and to retain a five per cent stake in the operation. The remaining 15 per cent is owned by Bomi Holdings of Uganda and is not up for sale.

What has, however, alarmed keen observers of this transaction is the speed at which the sale agreement between Qualaa and the prospective buyers is being pushed — the sale closure having been scheduled for December 31, 2016.

It has not helped that Rubix group (Kenya & Uganda, Armstrong and Duncan) have had questionable dealings with RVR, leaving a lot of discomfort in their wake.

Even more discomforting has been the realisation that those questionable deals were facilitated by individual RVR officials, who had indirect non-arm’s length dealings with the Rubix group.

Also puzzling is Qalaa’s decision to keep a five per cent shareholding in RVR, having made a decision to sell off its stake in the company.

The public may also want to take an interest in the capacity of the prospective buyer, Rubix, to efficiently run the complex business of railway logistics having had no past experience in such a venture.

This bid would have made more sense with the involvement of Transnet, the South African firm which has a reputation of running credible railway operations in Africa.

Rubix’s leadership of the consortium that will be in charge of RVR is therefore a mere continuation of the current situation in which Qalaa — an investment firm — ventured into the railway business with no experience.

At the heart of the many factors that cast a shadow on the credibility of this transaction is the fact that the team of advisers working for Rubix is made up of former RVR executives who left the company in controversial circumstances.