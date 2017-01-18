Why Kenya should tread carefully on water dam projects 

Opinion and Analysis

Workers at the Northern Collector Tunnel water project in Murang’a. PHOTO | FILE

The next war will be over water. This is the surreal predication of many leading hydro-climatologists who actually see many of the world conflicts today, including the Israel-Palestine conflict, as egged along by the quest for control of water resources.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Global investment banking, securities and management firm, Goldman Sachs has identified water as ‘the next petroleum’.

Either way, the reverberations of possible loss of water for Murang’a and downstream communities of the Mount Aberdares and Mau water basin because of the multi-billion shilling Northern Collector Tunnel and Itare dam are now stuck in the muddle of politics but will surely come back ringing as to whether these were prudent and sustainable projects.

Despite the Murang’a Northern Collector Tunnel being backed by political leaders and technical experts to improve accessibility of water in Nairobi, the World Bank-funded project may not be without blemish.

Many disconcerting questions will follow, long after the political dust on the debate has settled. The project, still in Phase One, will consume Sh6.5 billion and gobble up a similar amount before completion.

A similar fate awaits the completion of the Itare dam in the Mau water tower.

The main fear expressed over the two projects is basically around sustainability. The larger question is whether the country can afford to live with the likely environmental consequences of these developments.

Plausible consequences have been surmised to include desertification in the catchment and the downstream areas as well as future deaths of flora and fauna dependent on the ecosystem of the project basins.

While the debate was quickly sauntered with politics, and the engineering facts seemed to suggest that the project designs catered for the criticisms, rigorous, open and exhaustive discussion on the subject was sacrificed although the environmental fears were not brought to a settlement.

The question is whether it is still necessary to worry about these projects. Let us remember that Kenya’s collective environmental fears found their way in the discussions on the 2010 Constitution, leading to the recognition in Article 69 of the principle of sustainable exploitation of the country’s natural resources and equitable sharing of accruing benefit.

The constitutional principles on use of land also concurred with the arguments, and encapsulated the principle of sustainability in the use of the county land resources.

This requires that large development plans such as the Northern Collector and Itare water projects are put through hard assessments from these facts of the law.

It is an enduring principle of environmental law, and particularly in the framework to promote sustainable development, that projects with environmental consequences must be implemented cautiously, and that mitigation measures must be undertaken to minimise any environmental negativities even in the absence of scientific proof of the impending damages.

This is known as the ‘precautionary’ principle. The principle is an oft argued hub for the motion against degradation of the environment.