EDITORIAL: Swift response to tackle bird flu outbreak welcome

Opinion and Analysis

Swift action by Kenyan authorities in banning importation of live birds and chicken products from Uganda following an outbreak of bird flu is spot on.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

It’s the kind of quick and resolute action needed to deal with such biological threats with potential to cause so much pain in society.

An outbreak and spread of a deadly disease such as bird flu at a time like this when doctors are on strike would not only be devastating to human lives, but also deal a big blow to Kenya’s robust poultry industry.

The extent of damage this disease can cause lies in the fact that it has killed 150 million chickens and more than 70 people around the world, mainly in South East Asia, in the past four years.

This is the reason governments all over the world take seriously any prospects that an outbreak may occur within their borders.

It is encouraging to note that Kenya has had a working national epidemio-surveillance network comprising both public and private professionals for a few years now.

It is prudent and timely to strengthen such systems in order to strengthen surveillance of the disease.

The response plan should also focus on educating all Kenyans. Farmers should be educated on how to maintain disease-free farms and how to avoid its spread as many farmers have misconceptions about bird flu.

In the past, they have fallen prey to conmen who convinced them to sell their poultry cheaply, claiming the avian flu would wipe out their flock.

Concerns have in the past been raised on timeliness and human capacity to deal with disease control and spread. An unsynchronised communication system has particularly been cited as a challenge.

This demands that the government encourages pandemic preparedness at all levels of society, especially now in Western Kenya.

Provision of adequate support to both animal and human laboratories for early detection of the disease is where the journey must start.

This should include adequate human resources, emergency stocks of vaccines, anti-viral drugs, medical equipment, protective gear and other non-pharmaceuticals.