EDITORIAL: Resolve doctors’ strike

Opinion and Analysis

The Industrial Court’s decision to spare officials of the doctors’ union jail terms for refusing to obey orders requiring them to go back to work is certainly a pragmatic one.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

It clearly shows that apart from reading the letter of the law, the court recognizes the fact this is a delicate matter that is directly impacting on the lives of millions of ordinary Kenyans.

It is the clearest expression of the dexterity with which the judge wants to apply the written law on such a sensitive matter.

The five days that the court gave parties in the dispute to resolve their differences will only be of help if the parties are talking.

Perhaps some in the dispute may have forgotten that this strike has been on for almost two months and millions of citizens are struggling to cope without access to affordable healthcare.

There is recognition that this dispute is centred on many difficult talking points, including remuneration of doctors, the working environment in public hospitals, equipment and supply of drugs.

But no challenge arising from human action or inaction could really be too difficult resolve – and that appears to be the message the court is sending to the doctors and their employer.

It is our sincere hope that parties to this dispute will seize this latest opportunity to begin the journey of understanding, reconciliation and healing.