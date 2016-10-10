EDITORIAL: Abandon ludicrous Bill

Opinion and Analysis

A Bill intended to reduce the growing nuisance in Nairobi says, among other punitive measures, that failing to use a Zebra crossing – the marked part of the road where pedestrians have right of way—will be fined up to Sh50,000.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

While there is no gainsaying the level of recklessness in the way the busy Nairobi roads are used, planning a fine of up to Sh50,000 is ridiculous and may just end up frustrating a noble step to return sanity to the city, which has become busier thanks to many cars and urban migration.

While returning sobriety to the roads may require a punitive law or order, the Nairobi MCAs, while discussing the law, should take into consideration the implications of enforcement.

One, where will an ordinary Nairobi resident, the bulk of them earning less than Sh300 a day, get that huge amount for a fine? That is akin to erecting a barrier to using the law.

Elsewhere, especially, in the First World, fines are punitive, yes, but they mirror the level of employment and average earnings.

Two, Nairobi’s safe-crossing areas are largely unmarked; indeed, this makes the law sound like putting the cart before the horse.

The right thing to do at this time would be having proper markings, running campaigns to encourage discipline on the roads then come up with the law based on monitored behaviour and culture.

Again, use of Zebra crossings in Kenya have not worked because other road users like motorists, especially matatus, have not made lives of pedestrians comfortable on the sections they have right of way.