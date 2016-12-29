Account for every cent

Opinion and Analysis

News that the National Assembly has approved an additional Sh5 billion for the National Intelligence Service, though rational on the face of it, is one that needs a deeper examination.

This is because the agency’s budget has since 2008 more than quadrupled on grounds that it was modernizing – buying new equipment, strengthening its human resource capacity and expanding its purview. It is nearly 10 years since this budget expansion began in earnest.

And while no one – but the spy chiefs – can tell how far this has gone, it cannot go unnoticed that an agency whose budget stood at less than Sh5 billion eight years ago and now stands at more than Sh20 billion is asking for more money to take it more than Sh30 billion on the same grounds it used 10 years ago.

These questions are even more pertinent now because, unlike other departments of the State, this is one agency whose spending – for a good reason – is not audited.

Official reports indicate that the National Assembly’s Budget Committee has agreed to the request for more money and the Kenyan public, whose money is being appropriated for use by the agency can only hope that it has been properly briefed and have found merit in the request.