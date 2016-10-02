Address Kenya’s education failures to cut joblessness

Opinion and Analysis

It is no secret that Kenya has a serious unemployment problem. The official unemployment rate stood at 9.2 per cent in 2014 and a report released by the World Bank this year put youth (aged 15-24) unemployment rate at 17.3 per cent compared to six per cent for both Uganda and Tanzania.

Unemployment rate refers to the share of the labour force that is without work but available for and seeking employment.

Therefore those who are under-employed or (poorly) self-employed are not captured in this figure. If both these categories were included, the number would be much higher. Some put the unemployment rate at 40 per cent.

Education is linked to unemployment in Kenya. At the moment, the education system is failing the youth miserably. In terms of primary and secondary education, Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) points out that although Kenya implemented universal primary education additional costs of uniforms and books prevent many from attending school.

And even when families are able to pay for primary school costs, they often cannot afford the fees to pay for secondary school. Secondary schooling is expensive and rarely accessible in underserved areas.

The Brookings Institution points out that 62 per cent of Kenyan youth aged 15-34 years have below secondary level education, 34 per cent have secondary education, and only one per cent have university education.

As a study by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) points out, skills are a crucial path out of poverty; indeed education makes it more likely to not just to be employed, but to hold jobs that are more secure and provide good working conditions and decent pay.

As it stands, youth are barely making it to secondary school and thus are relegated to never having an opportunity to have a job that is stable and well remunerated due to the high qualification requirements of formal employment.

Further, often the poorly educated are too poorly equipped to competently manage small businesses leading to low levels of productivity and profitability that characterise the informal economy.

In short, the lack of access to education relegates millions of Kenyans to a cycle of poverty as they do not qualify for ‘good’ formal jobs and often do not have the skills sets to be effectively self-employed.

Sadly even those who attain tertiary education, most are ill-equipped to be absorbed into employment due to the disconnect between what is taught at universities and what the labour market requires.

The JKUAT study makes the point that the commercialisation of tertiary education in Kenya has led to overcrowding in the institutions due to increased enrolment and this ‘massification’ policy by universities is characterised by degree programmes that do not address the job market.

University administrations compromise the quality of education by accepting students without improving facilities to absorb them and seem focused on financial gain when expanding.

As a result, millions of Kenyans are poorly trained and become frustrated graduates who cannot find employment.