Address doctors’ strike to avert suffering by poor Kenyans

Opinion and Analysis

It speaks volumes that the presidency, leadership of county governments and senior civil servants at the Ministry of Health have all taken their Christmas break without a worry as to the plight of thousands of Kenyans who cannot access basic medical care due to the ongoing doctors’ strike.

If any one of the elites falls sick, they will of course be rushed to the nearest private hospital or even abroad to get world-class treatment.

But as the joke on social media has been warning ordinary Kenyans, anyone who falls sick during the festive season is on their own.

Accident victims and the acutely sick who may need complex surgeries but do not have health insurance covers are also at the mercy of nurses and clinical officers at the poorly equipped public hospitals.

God forbid that there could be an outbreak of any of the highly contagious and deadly diseases such as Ebola during this time.

An already dire situation in public hospitals has been made that much worse by the ongoing doctors’ strike.

Hundreds of lives have already been lost, as the political class toast to their taxpayer-funded holidays in choice locations around the globe.

Yet this is the same group of pretenders that will come begging for votes come next August. In a developed democracy the voters would punish those responsible unflinchingly, but do not cross your fingers for that to happen in Kenya.

Mass ignorance about the primary responsibilities of a government and inexplicable amnesia will ensure that the month-old strike will not even feature in the campaign manifestos of both the ruling and opposition candidates.

Despite the minimal pressure from a subdued electorate, the government needs to know that it is failing badly in its most basic responsibility.

The grandstanding by 45 county governments, which on Wednesday advertised for recruitment of doctors, is not helpful at all. It is not possible to replace all Kenyan doctors in a go.

If anything, the advertisement was a total waste of taxpayers’ money that should be surcharged on the decision makers.

The silence at Afya House betrays a level of lethargy that should never be associated with a democratically elected government.

The national and county governments must swallow their pride and call the doctors to the negotiating table.