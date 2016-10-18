Address hurdles impeding growth of soybean sector

Opinion and Analysis

The East African Community (EAC) stands to gain a lot from encouraging the growth of regional soybean value chains.

As it stands, soybeans are some of the world’s most important and traded oil seeds. However, there are a number of key constraints that need to be reformed in order to create an enabling environment for key players, including small holder farmers.

For decades, the common bean has been the dominant and popular legume for smallholder farmers in East Africa, largely due to the ready markets and its popularisation as a rich and affordable source of vegetable oils and proteins.

Recently, there has been a growing demand for a new type of bean. National governments, together with development and research organisations, are pushing for more cultivation of the soybean due to its many advantages over the common bean.

Soybeans are among the top global agricultural commodities, and are in greater demand on the international market than most common bean varieties.

Indeed, the market for soybean in Africa is growing faster than any other staple crop for a number of reasons.

A wide array of products can be extracted from soybeans including soy milk, soy mince, soybean oil, dry-roasted soy nuts, as well as soy meal and cake, which are highly sought after by animal feed manufacturers.

The crop has a short growing season, is simple and relatively affordable to grow.

Food security

These factors give soybeans the potential to improve food security and increase the livelihoods of millions of small holder farmers.

In order to grow the industry and take advantage of the opportunities that exist, a number of improvements need to take place along the value chain.

Central to these changes, agronomic practices must improve radically, and proper training should be provided to smallholder farmers. But that’s just the start.

There are a number of key constraints impeding growth of the sector that we, alongside our partners, have identified.

Soy production in East Africa remains critically low, partly because regulations make it difficult to buy and sell across borders.