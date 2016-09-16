Address prevailing rot stagnating sugar sector

Opinion and Analysis

With only about six months to go before expiry of the Comesa safeguard against cheap sugar imports, the country once again finds itself in a familiar position of abject unpreparedness.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Sugar millers cannot produce enough to meet the country’s requirements, let alone compete with cheap imports from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) countries.

If the Comesa import floodgates are let open come February next year, they could as well signal the death of the Kenyan sugar industry, with the attendant loss of jobs and livelihood for thousands of households.

The predictable outcome is that the government will plead with Comesa for yet another extension of the deadline. To plug a looming shortfall of the commodity, the Sugar Directorate says it has allowed imports of up to 15,000 tonnes this month, up from 9,000 tonnes shipped into the country last month.

Real cause of shortfall

A shortage at the factory level has already caused a Sh200 increase per 50 kilogramme bag of sugar, prompting the industry regulator to move fast to pre-empt a price surge on supermarket shelves.

A closer look at the numbers reveals that State-owned millers are the real cause of the production shortfall.

The millers are hardly meeting their daily production targets, in sharp contrast to private companies that are delivering almost to their full capacity.

An industry report for September 3, for example, shows that Nzoia, Sony Sugar, Chemelil, Muhoroni and Mumias all fell way below target. Mumias Sugar, in which the government recently injected a Sh2 billion cash bailout, recorded zero production on the material day.

In contrast, nimble private millers such as Kibos, Butali and Transmara all produced to within about 70 per cent of their installed capacity. Mumias, the country’s biggest State-owned miller, had only about 100 tonnes of sugar in store on the day out of the industry’s total of 3,237 tonnes.

It will take a miracle for the promised reforms, which were supposed to upgrade the State-owned sugar millers into efficient and competitive companies, to be completed by the set Comesa deadline. The on-and-off closure of Mumias Sugar due to reported cane shortages and a myriad of other excuses is symptomatic of the deep rot in the industry.

The sugar industry is extremely crucial especially to the economy of Western Kenya, yet it has been more than a decade of empty promises for reforms and no visible movement.