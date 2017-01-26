Africa can’t afford to ignore Data Revolution

Opinion and Analysis

The Data Revolution is now with us here. It now takes high-level skills to analyse and develop new solutions to many of the problems we face.

Unfortunately for Africa, we are acting as though nothing has changed in the recent past.

The continent is still weak on capacity to utilise emerging tools and methods of the emerging data sources for research and policy decisions.

Neither university programmes nor the research activity in Africa reflects the advent of Big Data. Yet the world has moved on to real-time generated data for research and making critical policy decisions.

Sometimes, decisions are made at the highest level to adopt new technologies but are rarely followed through.

For example, when African heads of state and government at the African Union (AU) Summit in January 2010 endorsed South Africa’s bid to host the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project, many people thought that the continent’s scientific destiny had been shaped.

AU decisions are almost never cascaded to institutions that are supposed to take action.

More than six years down the road, Africa is still weak on capacity to utilise this multi radio telescope that promised to facilitate innovations, skills development and commercial potential emerging as a result of this new project in Africa.

There were other eight partner states around the African continent that were to build a network of radio telescopes, contributing to the project that would provide scientific communities with the world’s most advanced radio astronomy array.

These were Kenya, Ghana, Botswana, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia and Namibia.

SKA is the world’s largest radio telescope that is being built in Australia and South Africa to support scientific research across the world.

The project is expected to produce massive amount of data that will require high-level skills to analyse, manage the emergent large data sets and develop new products.

Some of the benefits expected out of this scientific experiment include use of sustainable energy sources and development of energy-efficient processing.

It is no longer a question of what Big Data can do or where it will come from. As Joris Toonders noted, “Data in the 21st Century is like Oil in the 18th Century: an immensely, untapped valuable asset.”

There are multiple sources of these data to deal with virtually every problem we face.