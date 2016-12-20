Africa sitting on ticking time bomb with Sh3.6trn Eurobond debt set for maturity

Opinion and Analysis

Many of these Eurobonds will mature between 2021 and 2025. It will require these sub-Saharan African countries to repay an average of just under $4 billion annually in that period.

The 2008 economic crisis is the single largest factor that has driven developing countries to seek alternative sources of financing for social and developmental infrastructure.

This was a result of the drying up of bilateral loans and grants from European and American countries.

Some African countries put forward the argument that the funds from capital markets, or sovereign bonds, are a cheaper source of alternative financing. A sovereign bond is a debt security issued by a national government known as a Eurobond.

It is denominated in a foreign currency, usually the dollar, rather than what its name (euro) implies.

Seychelles holds the distinction of being the first sub-Saharan African country to issue a sovereign bond — it issued a $30 million bond in 2006. This was followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) issuing $454 million, Gabon $1 billion and Ghana $750 million in 2007.

Between 2010 and 2015 at least a dozen other sub-Saharan African countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Angola, Nigeria, Tanzania, Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Zambia issued sovereign bonds. They raised commercial debt in excess of $19.5 billion.

Many of these Eurobonds will mature between 2021 and 2025. It will require these sub-Saharan African countries to repay an average of just under $4 billion annually in that period.

But they are already currently bleeding a rising total of just over $1.5 billion in annual coupon payments on these Eurobonds.

This represents a total of an additional $15 billion across the term of the Eurobonds. The total accumulated bonds are in excess of $24 billion. The principle amount of this is $35 billion (Sh3.6 trillion).

The $750 million Ghana bond, with a ten-year maturity, was issued in October 2007 and was four times oversubscribed.

The principle repayment, which kicks in in 2017, will signal the direction of the continent’s economic dynamics in the years to follow. The writing is already on the wall.

Ghana has already buckled, requiring an International Monetary Fund (IMF) financial restructuring package.

At the end of 2015, Ghana agreed to an IMF bailout. It is underpinned by austerity measures that include reviewing and streamlining tax exemptions for free-zone companies and state-owned enterprises. A new tax policy is expected to be enacted for small businesses and a raise in value-added tax is planned.

Ghana’s financial problem was brought on by a sovereign debt crisis, rising interest costs, policy slippages and external shocks that have dampened the country’s medium-term prospects.