Africa still needs foreign investment for growth

Opinion and Analysis

As a proud Kenyan and champion of business opportunities in Africa, the optimistic chat on Twitter from this week’s US Africa Business Forum in New York popped up on my radar.

While the UK and the US are the largest investors in Kenya, East Africa’s largest economy continues to attract high levels of foreign investment from around the world.

Bloomberg in 2015 ranked Kenya the third fastest growing economy after China and the Philippines in a global survey of 57 economies, and according to the 2016 African Economic Outlook, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Kenya rose a staggering 760 per cent between 2009 and 2014.

With a 12.5 per cent share of all Africa-bound FDI in 2015, Kenya was second only to South Africa on the continent in attracting foreign investment.

Its strategic location, developed private sector, wealth of natural resources, and an emerging middle class all serve to make Kenya a very attractive business hub indeed. And with GDP projected to rise to 6.4 per cent in 2017, the signs going forward remain encouraging.

And it’s against this developing economic landscape that I’ll be bringing a major delegation of US and Canadian investors to Kenya (and Zambia) in April next year with the Africa Expert Forum.

With the focus on sectors such as agriculture, energy, and financial services, we will be offering financiers a first-class insight to the opportunities, potential rewards and the challenges too of doing business in Africa.

Over 90 major new projects were announced for Kenya last year but too often over the years many projects, which show such promise, fail to reach their potential, conclusion or even start because of unforeseen factors.

Ernst & Young CEO for sub-Saharan Africa Ajen Sita says the environment for investing and doing business in Africa is uncertain and volatile, but this has been there for long.

Political instability, corruption, poor security, lack of infrastructure and a weak labour market are frequently cited as barriers to investment opportunities in Africa.

Much has been done to ease these concerns and, interestingly, those already invested in Africa are less likely to see those factors as barriers as new investors are.

It’s very encouraging to see Kenya move up 21 places in the World Bank’s 2016 Ease of Doing Business Index from 129th in 2015 to 108th spot.

I do see Africa as the next economic frontier; with a conducive operating environment the opportunities are varied and plentiful, particularly so in Kenya.

Yet I understand too the fear citizens may have when they see foreign investors emerging from their smart hotels to their air-conditioned land cruisers and there is concern what their future may hold and what may be taken away.