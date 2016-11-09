Africa transformation lies in digital revolution

Opinion and Analysis

To summarize Africa’s rise narrative, one only needs to consider the continent’s Digital Revolution. The continent has leapfrogged some First World countries.

Decades ago, the fashionable term used to be ‘‘natural resources’.’ Indeed, there were many Op-Ed pieces on Africa’s wealth. However, it was just talk.

There was significantly less dialogue and action towards properly harnessing and converting these resources into positive and sustainable economic impact.

These days, the buzz word is ‘‘digital’’ (or ‘‘internet’’, ‘‘online’’ and other variations). It is the thrust of nearly all ‘Africa Rising’ narratives spun by economic experts, tech entrepreneurs, policy analysts and enthusiastic government personnel.

As a result of infrastructural investment - increased access to mobile broadband, spread of fibre optic connections, improving power supply - the continent’s online population as per the Internet World Statistics has grown by over 7,000 per cent from 4.5 million in 2000 to 340 million in 2015 and is still growing.

The population of smartphone users is also swelling, according to McKinsey’s 2013 Report: Lions go digital: The Internet’s transformative potential in Africa, which estimates that there will be more than 360 million users by 2025.

In the past two years, smartphone connections doubled to 226 million the report says.

However, a 2016 Deloitte survey, Game of Phones: Deloitte’s Mobile Consumer Survey, adds that some countries, notably South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe, have surpassed the 50 percent smartphone penetration.

Smartphones are essential in Africa since majority of people use them as the primary mode of accessing Internet. Its penetration is a key indicator of the emerging digital economy.

The 2016 Global Systems for Mobile Association (GSMA), the mobile industry organization, reported a steady drop in the prices of smartphones from about $230 in 2012 to $160 in 2015, in Africa.

This too is expected to fuel even higher growth in the number of people getting online.

The greater the penetration of Internet, the greater the African innovation is enabled. This is what has given impetus to the rise of web-based ventures that seek to solve existing problems across key sectors.

As with natural resources, we once again have something transformative - technology - on our hands.

However, the narrative cannot continue to be around what we have - digital access. It has to be about what we can do with what we have.