EDITORIAL: Afya House auditor’s transfer only raises more questions

Opinion and Analysis

The Treasury’s recent decision to transfer internal auditor Bernard Muchere from the Health ministry raises more questions than answers.

It is Mr Muchere who unearthed questionable contracts worth Sh5 billion that were awarded to dubious suppliers at the ministry. Mr Muchere was in the middle of an audit that had raised weighty issues on the spending of at least Sh5 billion in taxpayers’ money.

But his name was included in a list of 17 auditors that were moved in a mini-reshuffle.

The questions at the top of many minds is why did it become so urgent to move him at this critical stage?

What becomes of the order by the Senate’s Health committee that was probing the matter for Mt Muchere to conclude the internal audit?

Was the transfer instigated by Health principal secretary Nicholas Muraguri’s letter to the Treasury secretary asking for Mr Muchere’s audit? Can Parliament exercise its powers to ensure that its order for completion of the audit by Mr Muchere is followed to the letter?

That Dr Muraguri had in July written to Mr Rotich asking for Mr Muchere’s transfer, claiming that his audit opinions were causing trouble with donors is quite perplexing.

His spirited efforts to remove Mr Muchere from the ministry’s Afya House headquarters only raised suspicions as to the real reasons behind the move.

Kenyans will be watching closely how Mr Muchere will be treated at his new posting at the Treasury with reports indicating that he is expected to perform general functions or what are commonly known as ‘‘cold room duties’’ in Treasury parlance.