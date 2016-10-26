EDITORIAL: Afya House scam must trigger a major anti-corruption purge

Opinion and Analysis

Most Kenyans must now be numbed by the corruption revelations, especially of the mega type, that have become the daily menu for the media.

Very unfortunately though, as a nation we cannot afford to be weary of the reports, and indeed we must act. Only recently, the President indicated that he has reached the end of his tether, which again must not be the case.

From the counties to National Youth Service, the rot is deep and routine. And barely a week after the President called the State House anti-corruption summit, we have unearthed a Sh5 billion scam at the Ministry of Health that is not only heart-breaking, but also likely to drive Kenyans into desperation. From maternity funds to cash meant for Aids patients, nothing is sacred anymore.

Ironically, Afya House, the headquarters of the ministry, was once called Mafya House due to rampant corruption.

But for some time now, nothing has been heard from that direction. Now it looks like the trick was in concealing the rot—which was done so well that officials looked like decent fellows. Now we know better.

And, we can easily opine that other departments are looking good by mastering the art of concealment.

Health ministry principal secretary Nicholas Muraguri’s reaction when confronted with the internal audit report could typify the attitude within the bureaucracy.

We quote him verbatim. “I mean, you don’t know government. We can get what you write even before you publish it, including getting print-shots and screenshots of the story. Someone can be reading your messages while sitting here. If there is a need to hack Nation’s system we can. We can even confirm how much money is in your account now.”

Mr President, apart from the actual loss of billions, that is an attitude you have to address. Your administration is not going anywhere with such pervasive sense of impunity.

While you do not have the powers to rush action through the Judiciary and public prosecution, you must make officials publicly accountable—and not by choice.

Painfully, the story ran side by side with another proposing to increase income tax for top payers.

It is time all arms of government, particularly the Presidency, mercilessly cracked the whip on a horde of top officials to save the country from bankruptcy.

It is inconceivable that we are talking about the sustainability of external and internal debt as crooks paid from the State coffers feather their nests and engage in unprecedented debauchery.

This, at a time millions of Kenyans face starvation while others succumb to treatable diseases and corruption-induced insecurity.