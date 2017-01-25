EDITORIAL: Airports upgrade timely

Opinion and Analysis

Kenya Airports Authority’s plan to spend some Sh29 billion it seeks to borrow from the World Bank to upgrade the country’s airports should certainly be a major boost to the economy.

This is because thus far, capacity constraints have prevented Kenya from exploiting the full potential of the aviation sector.

Ultimately, better airports should be game-changers in the economy as they should ease not only movement of people, but also of fresh produce and livestock.

Isiolo International Airport which was opened a few days ago and which was upgraded at a cost of Sh2.7 billion is for instance expected to generate about Sh140 million annually.

Improved connectivity should also make it easier for firms both local and foreign to invest in remote regions that are inaccessible by road.

But we must also warn that the huge amounts of money being borrowed from bilateral and multilateral bodies must be spent prudently.

This is because the country is already laden with debt and any additional borrowing must be critical and produce value for money.