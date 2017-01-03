EDITORIAL: Allow devolved units to handle health billions

Opinion and Analysis

Even after a tumultuous year in which its meddling with devolved funds caused an ethical crisis at Afya House, the national government is at it again, hijacking funds earmarked for the counties.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Helped by parliament, its agencies have regained control of conditional grants totalling Sh13 billion that were earmarked for the health sector in the next fiscal year.

The grants include Sh3.4 billion for free maternal care, which have been transferred to the National Health Insurance Fund and the Sh9.6 billion set aside for the leasing of medical equipment or allocated to Level 5 hospitals.

In a nutshell, all the direct grants to devolved units will be handled by the national government rather than being disbursed to the county revenue fund. The timing of parliament’s move smacks of treachery. Just eight months to the next polling day, the national government is looking for every trump card to play.

In a politically charged environment expected this year, maternity, specialised equipment and Level 5 hospitals, which get direct budgetary grants are political hot potatoes. Obviously, the government of the day would wish to claim success in such areas.

Being the first administration to oversee devolution, the move by parliament’s Budget and Appropriations Committee can also be seen as the latest in a series of official onslaughts on the very concept of decentralising health services.

The dust has hardly settled on the acrimonious procurement of specialised medical equipment for the 47 counties by the national government at a cost of Sh38 billion.

The Health ministry turned a deaf ear on governors as it ordered the equipment that a number of counties dismissed as non-priority items.

It is through that prism that a number of Kenyans are likely to treat the latest move with disdain. Moreover, it is not lost on observers that the same government that is fighting to retain control of high-profile tenders has been quick to brand the on-and-off medical workers’ strikes as a failure of county governors.

This ping-pong must stop. Devolution implies handing communities the resources and allowing them to make own spending decisions.

The national government cannot speak from both sides of the mouth on devolution – be mourning its failures while at the same time starving it of resources.