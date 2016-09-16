Alternative lenders set to benefit from rate capping fallout

Opinion and Analysis

It’s now all systems go. The Banking (Amendment) Act 2016 took effect on Wednesday. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) also provided the much-needed guidelines — especially around which base rate is applicable for purposes of the law.

So your bank should not be lending to you at a rate exceeding 14.5 per cent. On the deposit side, if you happen to be keeping money in any of those remunerable accounts, then you should now demand to be paid a rate of 7.35 per cent and above — that is, if you were previously priced below it.

Commercial banks will now operate in a closed cubicle-with a defined floor and ceiling. But, of course, the floor and ceiling are expected to oscillate, subject to changes in the applicable base rate, the Central Bank Rate. For some time now I have struggled to pick out any silver lining in this new law, but I eventually stumbled upon one.

We are likely to see the return of hire purchase businesses. Do you remember African Retail Traders, Kenya Credit Traders, Amedo Centres? These guys have just been handed a huge lifeline.

Think about it: every bank is now talking about cutting down on risk appetite and I am increasingly hearing this statement: “a very careful selection of the risk we onboard” from bank executives.

The term “wallet-sizing” is also increasingly on CEOs lips. In fact, one of the bank CEOs told me it is now a battle for the good customers. Yes, good customers. There are a lot of ideas going through bank CEOs’ minds at the moment, some of which may take time to be externalised.

But the die has definitely been cast and a good customer, going forward, will be one whose finances are very straight and one who can comfortably afford a bouquet of products.

Banks are also likely to start stress-testing customers to establish if, at their levels of leverage, they can withstand any major financial shocks. Yes, stress testing you as a customer. This is because banks will no longer be able to afford any credit losses.

Complex scoring matrix

So effectively, I see banks coming up with a complex scoring matrix, which if you do not meet, then forget about any unsecured loan. So what happens to the not-so-straight customer who wants to own household electronic but has been turned away by the bank?

Remember, previously, the bank would not turn away such a customer but just price him or her higher to compensate for the risk. And there will be many of such stranded out there. This is exactly the gap that I see being filled by hire purchase businesses.

However, it is probably not likely to be the old hire purchase format with which the marginally middle class baby boomers acquired such items as sewing and knitting machines or even those heavy wooden-finished television sets or fridges.

I see it taking a different form and this time supermarkets, together with other alternative sources of credit as well as credit reference bureaus (CRBs), are likely to be roped in. During your weekend shopping, you will see a nice fridge going for close to Sh100,000.

You will also probably stumble upon the most intelligent LED television set that gives you a director’s box view of a football pitch, going for close to Sh300,000.