Amina Mohamed is the right person for top AU position

The African Union (AU) is set to elect a new chairperson in January 2017. The AU needs a chairperson who will not only iron out the continent’s perennial security and political issues, but more significantly, set the stage for political, social and economic transformation and stronger intra-African trade.

Amina Chawahir Mohamed, Kenya’s nominee for the job and currently the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, has the right set of credentials to get this job done.

What Ms Mohamed has done for Kenya, she can replicate for Africa seven times, since Africa is an easier assignment.

In less than four years, Ms Mohamed has been able to reboot Kenya’s global image, from a position where it was bedevilled by threats of sanctions to a preferred destination for global trade and investment conferences, coupled with a massive infusion of foreign direct investments (FDI).

The strong investor confidence in Kenya is a function of the assertive and proactive economic diplomacy that Ms Mohamed has championed at the ministry.

She has been able to re-write the international narrative about Kenya, amplifying its role as a vibrant democracy and an unparalleled regional hub for conferencing, trade, investment and innovation.

The numerous global summits held in Kenya, including the first World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference in Africa, speaks to the runaway success of Ms Mohamed’s unique diplomatic approach.

Challenges

Ms Mohamed has remodelled diplomatic engagement and made economic payout the de facto basis of foreign policy.

According to Africa’s blue print for development: Agenda 2063-The Future We Want for Africa, and an Africa destined for greatness, Africa needs Ms Mohamed’s proven brand of leadership at its helm.

This is because many of the continent’s challenges, including the social and political ones, have economic doldrums as their genesis.

Addressing key economic planks such as youth unemployment and the potential of agriculture to offer economic lifeline for Africa, Ms Mohamed’s vision for Africa offers the panacea for unlocking Africa’s vast potential, underscoring the importance of an AU leadership that will emphasise the need for stronger intra-Africa trade and investment, through strong regional economic blocs as the key to broader continental integration.

Under Ms Mohamed, intra-Africa trade will be boosted by her supporting the revolution of infrastructure in Africa by creating seamless connections through land, air and sea to maximise Africa’s potential.