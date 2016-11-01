Amnesty success lies in clarity of income tax laws

Opinion and Analysis

The recently assented to Finance Act 2016 seems to have the most tax amnesty declarations ever since Kenya started giving tax amnesties.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Tax amnesties, just like tax holidays, are a rare occurrence in Africa. Prior to Finance Act 2015, the other memorable amnesty was declared back in 2004. This covered both customs and excise duties as well as VAT and income taxes.

It seems issuing tax amnesties has lately become trendy. Kenya is among 39 other countries globally that have, or are currently implementing, tax amnesty programmes including Indonesia, Argentina, Pakistan, South Korea, Brazil, India, Israel, Malaysia and Russia.

The last five countries are currently conducting an offshore voluntary disclosure programme that is only focused on asset disclosures without repatriation, just like Kenya.

This trend could be attributed to a global initiative to unify tax transparency and compliance termed Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

It was developed as a response to the G20 request and approved by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (of which Kenya is a member) Council in July 2014.

It calls on tax jurisdictions to obtain information from their financial institutions and automatically exchange that information with other jurisdictions on an annual basis.

Most jurisdictions (Kenya included) have adopted this standard in their tax legislation by enacting Tax Information Exchange Agreements (TIEAs). Consequently, tax amnesties have been declared as a caution to tax evaders hiding their wealth offshore.

Therefore, the Kenyan government could be rightfully warning its tax evaders in light of the impact of CRS on its economy.

Nevertheless, voluntary compliance upon tax forgiveness might be attained. It has set pace for an offshore voluntary disclosure programme that requires persons earning taxable income outside Kenya to declare and file their 2016 returns on or before 31st December, 2017.

This amnesty has been wrongly perceived as targeting only wealthy individuals with investments stashed in offshore vehicles and banks.

The term ‘person’ under the Tax Procedures Act covers both individuals and various forms of associations such as companies, partnerships and government entities.

The second amnesty on individual landlords is a reinstatement of a previous one introduced by Finance Act 2015. It had been reversed by a deletion of its enabling section under the Income Tax Act during enactment of the Tax Procedures Act 2015.

It is a strictly retroactive legislation since interested taxpayers ought to have lodged their applications by 30th June, 2016.