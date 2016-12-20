Anatomy of corruption in Kenya and why it thrives

Opinion and Analysis

It is an acknowledged fact that corruption is a major concern and threat to Kenya’s socio-economic aspirations.

The subject has overly preoccupied the media, politicians, civil society and indeed the public.

The Executive has been working hard to curb corruption but so far success has been limited.

I believe that corruption will continue unabated irrespective of whichever political party is in government, because Kenya operates in, and tolerates, a political economy that is mostly sustained by corrupt systems of patronage and funding.

The corrupt systems are usually handed over from one government to the next. Any government determined to structurally decimate corruption must understand the genesis and chemistry of the vice.

Corruption is essentially a “value chain” glued together and sustained by systems that defy checks and balances — which are supposedly enshrined in our constitutional and democratic processes.

In effect, corruption survives and thrives in the fertile loopholes of our constitutional, democratic and legal systems.

The corruption value chain players ensure that these cracks are created, and sustained with the ultimate intention of ostensibly fighting corruption without necessarily strangling it.

On the supply side of the corruption value chain are usually government officials, elected leaders, the Judiciary, lawyers, investigators and prosecutors, and of late activists-for-hire.

On the demand side are contractors, suppliers of goods and services, and seekers of protection and preferential and often illegal favours. In between the supply and demand sides we have strategically placed facilitators, called agents and brokers.

Corruption will often find its entry points in loopholes deliberately created when policies, strategies, laws and regulations are drafted.

This is when the corrupt players insert opportunities for gain or seek to protect corruption perpetrators. And this may explain why it often takes lengthy periods to agree on new or revised legal frameworks due to conflicts of vested interests.

The corruption cycle usually begins with the annual budget estimates. This is the season when “opportunistic” projects and programmes are devised and cost estimates loaded to provide for players in the corruption value chain.

It is at the budgetary stage that players are designated and a very collusive process commenced. At this stage as much as 30 per cent of national budgetary value is already potentially lost.