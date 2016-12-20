Appointment of new KIE boss is puzzling

Opinion and Analysis

Industrialisation secretary Adan Mohamed’s decision to appoint former Chase Bank manager Parmain ole Narikae as the chief executive of the Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) is puzzling – to say the least – coming at a time when the dust has not settled in his former station.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The minister may have acted within his powers, but he made a major mistake by appointing someone who worked for a bank that is facing serious governance challenges said to have led to its sudden collapse early this year.

That Mr Narikae also remains a board member of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority is even more unsettling.

Before the collapse of Chase Bank, Mr Narikae was its director of external and regulatory affairs – meaning he was one of the company’s executive directors. This is not to say that he is guilty of any crime.

The question is whether – given the high standards of probity required of someone heading a financial institution like KIE – he should have waited until the outstanding matters at his former station are resolved before taking on new roles in the public service.

Should the minister not have let the ongoing legal processes take their course before appointing Mr Narikae to yet another critical position – given the serious allegations that have been made against the lender’s executives and board members?

It should not be forgotten that part of KIE’s role is financing – lending taxpayers’ money – small and medium enterprises even though it is not regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya.

Even more critical to this whole issue is the fact that Mr Narikae was also the chairman of Chase Group Foundation, whose mandate was to facilitate “giving back to the nation” or charitable activities.

The bank fell in April (and was then partially revived) this year owing to liquidity shortage caused by depositors’ rush to withdraw money after the institution changed two of its directors and also revised its financial statement to show losses yet it had just reported a profit.

The credibility of the bank’s management and board was questioned, a matter that is yet to be resolved.

Much as we do not condemn Mr Narikae personally – unless he is proved to be part of those who mismanaged Chase Bank – we think that the minister has put not only his reputation but also that of the KIE on the line by turning a blind eye to unresolved corporate governance questions at the bank.

The message that the minister is sending is that Mr Narikae holds his position through patronage and not because of his expertise.

Mr Mohamed is saying that he does not care about ethical questions surrounding holders of key offices as long as these are politically correct.