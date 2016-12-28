Approach plan to buy envoys houses with caution

Opinion and Analysis

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ plan to buy or construct houses and homes for Kenya’s diplomats abroad is one that, though plausible, must only be approached with caution.

This is because Kenya has been known to execute such good intentions in a manner that only works against the very public interest they are meant to protect.

There is no doubting the ministry’s revelation that it has been spending about 20 per cent of its allocation or Sh3.6 billion to rent office and residential staff houses abroad.

The question that then arises is why this high amount is being spent without any show of what housing and offices we are renting abroad – and even their locations.

Could it be that we are renting expensive premises or residences when we could do with cheaper housing? Parliament has asked the ministry to take austerity measures and cut down on expenditure in its foreign missions and embassies. That is quite in order.

Kenya only became a middle-income country in 2014. And it is classified with lower middle-income nations, meaning that it has all the reasons to better manage its spending in line with that reality.

In fact, some countries are known to let its diplomats live in flats, especially in expensive cities such as London and Washington DC. Acquiring luxurious residential houses for each diplomat in a foreign country would simply be irrational.

Simply put, Kenyan diplomats must live lifestyles that are commensurate with our national income and in line with their ranks in the Civil Service.

The more pertinent questions that arise out of the proposed construction or buying of houses abroad is what criteria is going to used in determining spending ceilings or the type of neighbourhoods to locate the missions.

This is a particularly relevant question given the recent experience with the Tokyo embassy saga where property transactions turned out to be highly questionable.

While we cannot purport to know the specifics of this saga as it remains the subject of court proceedings, it serves as a warning that the government should be careful in these planned endeavours.

The underlining principle is that diplomats should never treat their postings as means to riches or reason to live beyond their means.

Kenya must not spend its scarce resources to keep diplomats living in luxury abroad at the expense of the taxpayer.