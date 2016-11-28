EDITORIAL: Audit sector needs a stronger ICPAK

Opinion and Analysis

Auditors have featured adversely in recent months on accusations of helping troubled companies to cook their financial statements.

The audit firms are on the spot for failing to fully disclose material information to investors and abetting financial misdeeds, putting companies like Uchumi Supermarket in distress.

The edict by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) requiring auditors to disclose all key matters affecting listed companies in their reports is therefore welcome.

Previously, auditors were only required to state whether financial statements fairly represented true and fair view of the financial position of companies they audit.

This has proven inadequate. The push for them to offer detailed reports stating areas of weaknesses pointed out to management and whether they have been addressed should help going forward.

Such material disclosure will erase the information asymmetry that has left poor investors holding deposits in shell banks and worthless company shares.

With the proposed level of reporting, investors could have avoided being duped into buying Uchumi Supermarket rights worth Sh895.8 million.

The CMA found that former CEO Jonathan Ciano, former finance director Chadwick Okumu and three former directors had failed to fully disclose material information to investors and misused proceeds of the rights issue.

It penalised the executives, the three directors and an adviser on the deal, Faida Investment Bank. Its auditor, Ernst and Young, was not penalised after it moved to court to block action from the CMA.

Uchumi’s regulatory action has also exposed the auditors’ professional body-- the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)—as the missing link in the fight against rogue bookkeepers.

ICPAK, which is expected to discipline errant members, is yet to take serious action against rogue accountants to thwart mischief. How does one explain the shenanigans at the collapsed Imperial Bank?

Fraudulent withdrawals and other illegal transactions amounting to more than Sh34 billion went undetected for a period of 13 years.

Some of malpractices at the mid-sized lender could have been spotted by even a person without a trained accounts eye.

Stories are told of auditors looking the other way when mischief happens in the hope of getting their contracts renewed year after year.