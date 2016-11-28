EDITORIAL: Banks must be innovative

Opinion and Analysis

The Treasury’s report for the year ending September on borrowing patterns shows lending to businesses and households went up by a paltry 4.8 per cent compared to 20.6 per cent for a similar period a year earlier.

What could have caused the mild activity on the loans counter, including the two weeks when the loan caps law was in place? It is instructive to note that borrowing has been capped at four percentage points above the Central Bank indicative rate, which is at 10 per cent at this time.

This reduction from as high as 25 per cent was expected to attract more borrowers, not keep them away.

While it may not be accurate to link the sluggish growth to the new regime, it is useful to note that businesses use some of the most sensitive barometers and the back and forth ahead of passing the law could have pushed investors to apply brakes on expansion and breaking new ground, meaning there would be no need to borrow until dust settles on the interest rates subject.

But again, banks had indicated that they would be more cautious to lend under a rate cap environment, possibly locking out those they perceive to be risky.

Banks should not live in denial under the new law whose debate was robust, its lobbying noticeable, and its passing got mixed reactions.

But by the end of the day, there is a new law. So, the banking community has to obey or they risk accusations of discrimination on the account of a law that affects every business and every household.