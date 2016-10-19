EDITORIAL: Benefits of SGR must trickle down

Opinion and Analysis

It was over a 100 years ago when the British colonial authority constructed the Kenya-Uganda railway.

In between, the country either had no resources or desire to put up a new railway line, which is curious given the fact that the economy grew more than 40 times during the period.

Anyway, a new line is under construction, a positive development that should give the economy a major boost. But the lesson we have learnt is that a railway is not something you construct often, a fact that may justify the heavy capital outlay on the project.

Phase I of the line from Mombasa to Nairobi is now almost complete offering us a chance to take stock of the immediate economic benefits that have so far accrued from its construction as we begin the second phase, again bearing in mind that railway construction is almost certainly a one-off.

For one, we need to assess how far we moved towards achieving the 40 per cent local supply content that was promised to Kenyan firms.

To be sure, the construction has had a positive economic impact through employment and local sourcing of materials.

But the President, who gave an explicit order that the contractor must meet the 40 per cent threshold, owes it to Kenyans to report if indeed this was met.

And if it was not met, he must ensure that the officials concerned account for their actions and those of the contractors before we embark on the next phase.

In this regard, we support the Kenya Association of Manufacturers demand for strict adherence to the local sourcing rule.

Ideally, this would constitute Sh62 billion of the total spend in Phase II, which is a very significant amount for the economy.

But beyond the sourcing of goods, the railway overseers must also tell Kenyans whether there has been significant transfer of skills in the first phase.

For instance, will we have the same Chinese engineers and technicians in charge of the construction and—God forbid—maintenance of this line?

Or will the locals take over the activity and probably be hired to do the Malava-Kampala bit?