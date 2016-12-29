Blockchain technology key to tackling piracy

Opinion and Analysis

Gospel music artiste Jemima Thiongo: With reduced income, artistes have had a longstanding conflict with content providers around the unfair distribution of revenue from the Internet. PHOTO | CHRIS OJOW

Internet came with many good things. Some people took long to embrace the idea, but they eventually did and have benefited immensely.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

However for some, particularly creative artistes, the ubiquity of the Internet has become a source of regret because of piracy.

The Internet changed business models, drove several companies out of business and lowered revenues for many other individuals and organisations.

Blockchain technology is promising to bring about a more just and equitable society by reversing the pain brought about by the Internet.

Although everybody in the world knows stealing is wrong, the Internet has made it so rampant that some people don’t even know what constitutes theft online.

There are ethical, moral and financial arguments as to whether there is a problem in stealing works of creative people.

With reduced income, artistes have had a longstanding conflict with content providers around the unfair distribution of revenue from the Internet.

It was also becoming clear that existing channels of distribution could not keep up with the explosion of creative content distributed online.

Problems are the mining ground for innovation, especially in the tech sector. It was not going to take too long before someone came up with a solution.

Problems present an opportunity to create a new enterprise and indeed new startups like Ujo Music, Allmade Records and Mycelia for music are leveraging blockchain technology to provide new solutions that they say “can empower artists with direct payments, a closer connection to fans, and a home for their music that is wholly-owned, rather than rented from online music services. This is just the first step in bringing to life a fair and healthy music industry fit for the digital age.”

Monitoring of music does not just stop at what happens in streaming. It goes further with Allmade Records, which has a monitoring gadget that is placed in public places to monitor offline music.

Some of the places that respect intellectual property (IP) will make arrangements through smart contracting and the revenues will go to the artistes. Since blockchain maintains a record that cannot be erased, those who violate IP will find themselves in court.

This comes at a time when Kenyan artistes are embroiled in a fight over unpaid dues with the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK). Even when artistes are paid, they receive peanuts in royalties.

I doubt that even MCSK has a complete grasp of the magnitude of revenues that go uncollected or IP violations that could be recovered through court action.