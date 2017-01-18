Bold economic policies crucial in creating and protecting jobs

Opinion and Analysis

Employment creation is perhaps the most enunciated policy objective by various ministries and politicians in Kenya, yet jobs remain a major work in progress requiring conclusive follow through.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

At above five per cent annual economic growth rates, the national economy is certainly doing well, but still many Kenyans remain either unemployed or under-employed.

It is not evident that we consistently plan our economy to maximise job opportunities .Each ministry appears to drive its individual agenda, budgets, and projects and these are not always aligned to the national employment objective.

Areas with the highest potential for jobs are evidently not prioritised with sufficient budgets. And policy boldness to effect far reaching reforms in high job content sectors is not quite evident.

Kenya’s economic successes are more concentrated in servicing consumption than in the job-rich productive areas such as agriculture, manufacturing and extractives.

Should Kenya correctly focus on these productive sectors, it is possible to record double digit economic growth with increased employment numbers.

For Kenya, it is in modernised agriculture that most of the employment potential is domiciled. This is the sector with the highest potential for exports, and value adding processing and manufacturing.

It is also the sector which can provide the widest possible spread of per capita economic benefits with improved household incomes.

Further, agriculture has the highest capacity to reverse the unsustainable rural to urban migration. Modern agriculture is also the answer to food security.

And Kenya has what it takes to make success out of agriculture. We have plenty of above average land, favourable climates, and fairly reasonable water availability. Above all we have a Kenyan population that is born with agricultural enterprise.

The missing links in agriculture are effective produce marketing systems, value adding linkages, modern technology, facilitative credit, and above all reasonable costs of quality farm inputs.

Should the government allocate sufficient funds and presence in these areas, the number of sustainable direct and indirect jobs will be surprisingly huge.

To revive agriculture, we require boldness to institute reforms and ring-fence the sector from the selfish intentions of corrupt vested interests.

I know we have commenced reforms in the coffee sub-sector but we need to see these extended to tea, sugar, cotton, pyrethrum, grains, agro-forestry, livestock and fisheries.