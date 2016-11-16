Botswana is endowed with investment opportunities

Opinion and Analysis

On September 30, 2016, Botswana celebrated her Golden Jubilee. With all the pomp and flair, the government and people of Botswana took stock of their progress since 1966 to date.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

We also took stock of the support, efforts and contributions of governments of the countries and their citizens that stood with us during our infant years.

It is not a secret that Kenyans were among the expatriate labour force that contributed to the creation of modern day Botswana. Our gratitude for their contribution is on record.

We are happy that Botswana and Kenya continue to work together in seeking opportunities to encourage even more government to government collaboration.

Even more work is ongoing in building contact between people of either country, including through the promotion of cultural ties and an improved environment for fruitful exchanges between investors in Kenya and Botswana.

The context of doing business in Botswana must be appreciated from the reality that Botswana is a net-importer of goods, including food stuffs, apparel, footwear etc.

The manufacturing capacity, however, continues to grow as more investors are attracted by the positive and highly competitive business environment the country offers.

The opportunities for investment therefore are unlimited, attractive and point to positive return of investment, depending on the initial scale of investment and sector.

Botswana has one of the best macroeconomic environments in the world, and given its many favourable international ratings, which reflect ongoing confidence in the economy, there is scope for increased levels of investment.

The 2015 Baseline Profitability Index (BPI) rates Botswana as the world’s third most attractive investment location, after India and Qatar.

Furthermore, Botswana has for many years received the highest sovereign credit ratings on the continent. In 2016, it was named the second Freest Economy in Africa and 30th in the world by The Heritage Foundation.

Government policy is oriented toward diversification to support a sustainable growth agenda. Investments in various sectors including pharmaceuticals, mining, leather, beef, services, energy, glass, education and tourism are prioritised for government support to achieve the country’s economic diversification drive.

Attracting foreign investments and encouraging joint venture enterprises between local and foreign investors have been supported through key policy intervention over the years in ongoing efforts to improve the enabling business environment in order to create employment and skills transfer and sustainable economic growth.