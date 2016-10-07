EDITORIAL: Build on new investments to provide jobs for the youth

Opinion and Analysis

It sends out a strong signal when international brands such as Volkswagen and the Hilton announce multi-billion shilling investment plans in Nairobi.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The announcements by multi-national conglomerates have been coming thick and fast in recent months.

Besides Volkswagen and the Hilton, Toyota, Sheraton, Radisson Blue and Carrefour have all either opened shop in Nairobi or announced plans to set up or expand operations in the near future.

The investments will expectedly create thousands of new jobs for the youth. They will also spawn small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that provide supply systems for the operations.

Such high quality investments are the basic building blocks for long-term, sustainable economic growth. The investors must have sensed something good in the Kenyan capital.

They must be attracted by the heavy infrastructure investment across the country. From the expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the Mombasa Port, the Standard Gauge Railway and the road network, Kenya has been laying the base for economic take-off.

Great credit goes to former president Mwai Kibaki’s administration which conceived most of these projects, and to the Uhuru Kenyatta regime for carrying on the legacy.

There are of course numerous questions about the manner and cost of the new infrastructure, but what may not be debatable is that the projects are in a big way the single-biggest attraction that is bringing investors to Nairobi.

The government cannot, however, afford sit on its laurels. Kenya’s economy has suffered serious under-investment, especially in the autocratic 24-year rule of former president Daniel arap Moi.

The economic stagnation meant that a huge section of the population was shunted to the sidelines with no jobs or means of moving up the economic social ladder.

The government must now seize this as an opportunity to bring back to the fold the lost generation of millions of youth by creating a conducive environment for growth of the new investments.

Evidence from the developed economies shows clearly that no country can grow sustainably with the levels of corruption permeating all sectors of the Kenyan society.

To paraphrase US President Barack Obama, when investors land in Nairobi they more often than not get a shake-down rather than a hand-shake.

That is why there is evidence of inflated public projects and even outright theft of taxpayers’ money all the time. The public debt has soared to a level where sustainability is now a matter of great concern.