EDITORIAL: CA must tread carefully on its licensing mandate

Opinion and Analysis

The Communications Authority of Kenya’s (CA) decision to deny county governments radio broadcasting permits on grounds that communication is not a devolved function is not only disingenuous, but also laughable.

It is a position that greatly undermines the CA’s image as an independent agency whose mandate is to nurture a growing and well-functioning communication sector and instead casts it as a mechanical outfit that is small in its thinking and even petty.

Three years into a devolved system of government, it appears the CA has yet to even read the relevant statutes that define the roles and obligations of county governments.

It gives the impression that it holds the brief for the National Government that has and continues to show distaste for devolved government.

The fact is that there is no rolling back the devolution train despite its many foibles. The train has left the station, and perhaps for good.

On the matter of broadcast permits, it would be valid to ask whether setting up a radio or TV station is a priority for every county with such ambitions. But that is quite beside the point when the issue is freedom of expression or even choice.

The CA’s argument that broadcasting is not a devolved function does turn it into a regulator that has run amok and put itself in an imperious position where it seeks to control how citizens are going to communicate with one another.

If the counties, or anyone for that matter, feel that they need to communicate with their constituents, the decision should be left to them.

It gets even more absurd when CA tells the units to utilise the government broadcaster KBC to achieve their ends. Let’s just say that the counties, and almost every adult for that matter, knows about KBC’s existence.

And indeed they knew that even before they sought to broadcast, but felt that the State broadcaster wasn’t the right channel for them.

As far as the supreme law goes, counties are free to establish broadcasting units and CA should respect that.

However, given the widespread abuse of radio and probably the ill intentions of some governors to misuse the same for self-promotion, what should be regulated is the content that the so-called county radios will produce and disseminate.