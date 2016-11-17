CBK governor must address wild rumours

Opinion and Analysis

If the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), Dr Patrick Njoroge, does not move quickly to make an unequivocal statement to calm the nerves of the 1.7 million depositors of Family Bank, he should not be surprised to find panicky depositors flocking the banking halls of this mid-tier and locally owned bank to withdraw their deposits.

For the last few days, social media has been awash with rumours of an impending closure of Family Bank by the Central Bank of Kenya.

And as we all know, a bank’s most valuable asset are not the bank notes in its own vaults. It’s confidence. A mere rumour or just a hint of doubt can swiftly bring down a strong and seemingly financially healthy company.

Even a mere whisper of impending trouble can precipitate trouble for the biggest of commercial banks.

At stake is a very serious matter indeed because if Dr Njoroge does not immediately come out with a strong statement, we are going to see a situation where fellow banks are going to stop making lines of credit to Family Bank in the interbank market.

Which begs the question: Why is the governor keeping quiet on this matter when all indications are the wild rumours about Family Bank are unlikely to die down soon.

I say so because if you look at the latest statistics from the Banking Supervision Department at CBK, Family Bank has fairly impressive numbers.

Here are the numbers as stated in a recent letter by Dr Njoroge to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dated August 12, 2016.

The bank’s core capital is Sh11 billion against the statutory requirement of Sh1 billion.

Total assets are Sh80.6 billion and liquidity at 21.8 per cent against the statutory requirement of 20 per cent.

The bank held customer deposits amounting to Sh54.9 billion as at June, 30, 2016 and it made an after-tax profit of Sh1.93 billion in the year ending December, 31, 2015.

What is my point? It is that when - as recently as August this year - the DCI wrote to Dr Njoroge asking him to comment on the general financial status and stability of Family Bank, he gave the bank a clean bill of health.

He said in that letter that Family Bank’s stability was unlikely to be affected by prosecution of its staff found to have been involved in non-compliance with reporting of suspicious transactions in the cases involving the National Youth Service (NYS).

It seems to me that the CBK is yet to fully appreciate the risks that the NYS scandal poses to the stability of the whole banking system.

The chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last week said he had come across new information touching on the NYS, showing that as many as 17 banks were culpable of non-compliance to the reporting of suspicious transactions.