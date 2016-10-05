EDITORIAL: CBK must take mandate seriously by reining in banks

Opinion and Analysis

The recent coming into force of a law capping interest rates has left commercial banks in unfamiliar territory and many are reverting to unorthodox operational tactics to protect their profit margins.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The development comes after years of public outcry, only amplified by the fiscal and monetary indiscipline of the 1990s — a spectre that is likely to recur with the pegging of the lending price to the policy rate.

Predictably, banks have reacted to the new law with all manner of tricks meant to retain the very profit margins that necessitated the passing of the new law.

They have introduced new loan charges, reconfigured deposit accounts to avoid paying the legally required interests and generally showed bad faith in the new legal dispensation.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has fired yet another warning through a circular that it will not back any unauthorised charges and products that the lenders are trying to introduce to beat the system.

This is very much welcome, but it would help the more if the CBK moved from wagging its fingers at the offenders and took some solid action.

Not that commercial banks are used to fearing the CBK—most of them have gotten away with a slap on the wrist for serious financial crimes and operation lapses such as aiding money laundering.

Some have even been reported to be operating without a CBK licence. That is why we are asking CBK to take its mandate seriously.

Making mere threats is not enough. It should make an example of institutions and make the punishment public. This is because even in jurisdictions that banks attract heavy punishment like in the US, lenders are still known to engage in violations.

In Kenya, the big banks, often called ‘too big to fail’, have in the past been known to be a law unto themselves – bending or breaking the rules with abandon.

Unless the regulator bares its fangs, the public will remain at the mercy of the offending banks. But the lenders also have to realise that more truancy will only attract public scrutiny and tighter regulation.

At the same time, the CBK must make banks come out clearly on all the charges they make on every account and not leave the public guessing.

Opacity is the reason they can dare say they are only ‘‘clarifying’’ charges and not introducing new ones without batting an eyelid.