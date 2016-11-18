CBK should embrace a tighter liquidity measurement system

Opinion and Analysis

The Central Bank of Kenya building in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Over the past week, rumours have swirled on social media about financial ill-health of some banks.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Although they still remained unverifiable even at the time of my writing, they were triggered by various circumstances.

Some of the affected banks have had to come out strongly to reassure customers that everything is normal.

After all, banking is all about confidence. Usually, rumours touching on a financial institution’s (in) solvency are never pleasant because they could trigger a run on the institution at the very instance.

A run can quickly evaporate its liquidity. And the rest becomes history. But here’s the bad news: there are just not enough measures that can insulate a bank from a rumour-triggered run.

However, fully aware of that fact, I still think the current liquidity measurement regime needs some overhaul. It does not inspire confidence. At the moment, banks in Kenya measure their liquidity positions by discounting current liquid assets against current liabilities.

The regulator, in turn, has set the minimum ratio at 20 per cent to be met at all times. With such a framework, no bank, in my view, can withstand a severe liquidity stress, and we saw it with Chase Bank early this year.

Here’s why I say so: liquid assets are divided into two categories: one, encumbered assets — which can never be liquidated on demand. And, if you do liquidate them, you will have to take a haircut. For instance, government securities are encumbered because a bank will never be able to liquidate its portfolio of securities on demand. And the haircut would come through a process referred to as rediscounting.

The same principle applies to corporate bonds. In fact, for a corporate bond, unless the issuer’s cash-flow position significantly improves and decides to redeem its debts, you may never be able to redeem it. However, there’s the secondary market for such papers.

Well, the current set up of the secondary market, to me, has its own negative dynamics that may not enable a distressed institution access liquidity at the shortest notice possible.

Two, unencumbered assets—which can be liquidated on demand and the bank doesn’t need to take a haircut. They include such items as cash in the bank’s vault and clearing accounts at the central bank, nostro accounts and overnight placements in the money markets.

For me, these are the only assets that qualify to be christened as liquid. I have a problem with the inclusion of encumbered assets into the bucket of liquid assets. It does not paint the true liquidity picture of a bank.

LCR framework

Consequently, I am urging the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to consider introducing the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) framework.