EDITORIAL: CBK staff probe timely

Opinion and Analysis

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko is spot-on for demanding that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) probes Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) staff who may have played a role in the National Youth Service (NYS) scam.

The hundreds of millions of shillings stolen from the NYS and deposited in bank accounts ought to have raised red flags at the central bank.

Mr Tobiko has written to the DCI asking for the investigation report on CBK staff and if not available ensure that an inquiry on the staff commences.

He wants to know whether CBK officers aided or abetted the transfer of funds from accounts held at the regulator to multiple accounts in commercial banks.

While it was initially revealed that Sh791 million had been stolen, the Auditor-General has since revised the amount that taxpayers lost in the scam to Sh1.6 billion.

Financial institutions are required to report all transactions above Sh1 million to the Financial Reporting Centre, the State agency tracks the proceeds of crime.

However, Parliament’s probe into the NYS theft has revealed that money was moved through banks to individuals’ pockets with withdrawals of up to Sh100 million being made per day by an individual.

It is clear that State agencies were slow to act given that the NYS theft was carried out for more than a year without any action to stop it being taken.