EDITORIAL: Cabinet phase-out of levies welcome and long overdue

Opinion and Analysis

The national and county governments have in recent years introduced all manner of regulations, arguably putting Kenya among the most regulated countries.

As expected, businesses and the public have been struggling to keep up with regulatory fees introduced by the watchdogs. On Tuesday, the Cabinet announced a phasing out of most of the levies. This is indeed a welcome move.

The myriad regulatory requirements have, unfortunately, expanded the field of corruption as officials frustrate Kenyans intent on complying with the law.

In the construction industry, despite the country facing an acute shortage of housing, regulators have become a key part of the construction cost.

Compliance costs and uncertainties caused by graft and extortion have made it hard to estimate building costs with certainty.

The National Construction Authority (NCA), the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) and the county governments have all sometimes made unpredictable demands on house builders.

Contractors pay environmental audits of between Sh10,000 and Sh40 million to Nema depending on the risk levels of their projects.

Developers whose projects exceed Sh5 million also pre-pay a levy of 0.5 per cent of the value of the contract to NCA.

The Mining ministry in 2014 introduced a two per cent royalty fee on construction materials, increasing the cost of quarry stones, concrete blocks, hardcore, ballast and sand.

This is in addition to the county approval fees based on the size and cost of a home.

Given that a presidential order for Nema to scrap its levy had been issued earlier and not followed through, we need quick action on the part of the National Government.

As the Treasury said, some of the laws need to be pushed through Miscellaneous Amendments as they are sector-specific. This needs to happen quickly.

The government though must also commit to funding the functions as neglect will only lead to environmental disasters and loss of lives. The counties need to find alternative sources of revenue.