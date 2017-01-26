Capping of interest rates to blame for slowdown

Opinion and Analysis

One of the most studied questions in political economy is around how political decisions impact the broader economy.

To most people, politics and economics represent two spheres of reality that are necessarily separate.

While the ordinary person on the street might be forgiven for having this naïve worldview, the policy maker ought to understand the destructive nature of poorly thought out policy.

It is rather worrying that legislators did not anticipate the current slowdown in the private sector when they crafted amendments to the Banking Act to cap interest rates.

At the height of the debate, legislators pointed to the fact that bank lending rates had been unnaturally high and posed a great danger to economic growth.

To a great extent, this was a factually true diagnosis of the situation.

However, the point of departure between Parliament and the banks came about when both proposed two very different prescriptions.

While the banks favoured an approach that gradually lowered the cost of doing business, the legislators pushed through a law that placed a maximum lending rate.

For a while, the MPs acquired celebrity status for bringing an end to the historical dominance of the banking sector.

However, this celebratory mood has recently been waning. Reality is slowly creeping in and the chicken have come home to roost.

As economists had warned, any form of market price control, whether in the form of an interest rate cap of otherwise, will be subsequently followed by a shortage.

The banks have retreated to their safe zones and are only dealing with low risk clients such as major corporations or the government.

Small and mid-sized companies are slowly being driven out of business due to the credit-crunch, leading to massive layoffs.

One would have expected that this chilling reality would have compelled the legislators to return to the discussion table to avoid a potential economic recession.