Challenges in pension industry must be tackled

The last one decade has witnessed an increasing number of cases of sponsors of pension schemes failing to meet their statutory obligations of submitting pension deductions within the statutory deadlines.

The result of this trend has been unwarranted delays and or/total failure by the pension schemes to pay pension to their members upon retirement. This state of affairs prevails in a number of pension schemes both public and private in nature.

The question in the minds of many is why remittance of pension scheme deductions remains a big challenge despite there being in place Section 53A of the Retirement Benefits Act, which created the regulator, the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA).

It provides, among other things, that where an employer made a deduction from the employee’s emoluments for remittance to the scheme, fails to remit the deduction within 15 days of the deduction, the scheme may, after giving such employer not less than seven days’ notice, institute proceedings for the recovery of the deduction.

Section 53A is fraught with implementation challenges. The section allows for summary recovery proceedings against the scheme for unremitted or delayed pension deductions The said section is however fraught with administrative and implementation challenges.

Going by the Retirement Benefits Act and its attendant regulations, 50 per cent of the trustees in Defined Contribution Schemes are selected by the sponsor (employer) with the rest being elected by the members while in defined benefits schemes two thirds of the board of trustees are selected by the sponsor while the other third are elected by members.

This being the case it becomes quite impractical and ambitious to expect that the same people who are supposed to enforce the said Section 53 will want to enforce it against themselves.

This is no doubt the reason why most schemes have found it hard to invoke this section to address and enforce pension transmission challenges.

It’s time the Retirement Benefits Authority, the National Treasury, the Office of the Attorney - General and other stakeholders thought of finding strategic and practical ways of creating autonomy of pension schemes.

This move remains critical to actualize, make practical the application, and ease the enforcement of section 53A of the RBA.

The strategy may include possible amendments to the Act to make it mandatory for all pension schemes to have corporate trustees or corporate principal officers, included in the running of pension schemes not as sole trustees but alongside the individual trustees.

If the independent trustee is a corporate specialising in the retirement benefits industry, it can bring the expert support that the trustees will require.

Accountability, efficiency and prudent investment are crucial ingredients in the running of any pension scheme.

Otherwise the problem will keep on nagging the administration of pension schemes to the detriment of the pensioners in their sunset years when they most need their hard earned pension.