EDITORIAL: Chase Bank sale timely

Opinion and Analysis

News that the Central Bank of Kenya plans to sell troubled Chase Bank early next year must be music to the ears of depositors and creditors of the failed lender.

Already, eight prospective investors have shown interest in buying the bank put under statutory management in April, says CBK governor Patrick Njoroge.

Setting a definite time line for selling the lender is a good move that must be commended.

Chase Bank was a lender of choice for small and medium enterprises-- which are the heartbeat of the economy. Its collapse affected not only businesses but a lot of livelihoods too.

The commitment to sell should be followed through diligently. The bank, closed to tame a run on deposits ignited by reports of massive insider lending, has bounced back remarkably fast.

As such, no depositor should lose a cent if the sale transaction goes though. However, the Chase Bank ghosts will not be laid to rest unless perpetrators of the scam are brought to book.

To this end, anyone found to have breached CBK regulations should be punished and the looted funds recovered.