CJ plans to clear cases backlog in 2 years, may carry out lifestyle audits

Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga. PHOTO | BD GRAPHIC

It is almost 100 days since I took over as Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya. I wish to take this opportunity to articulate my mid-term and long-term vision for the Judiciary; and to pronounce my aspirations and agenda for the period that I will serve as the Chief Justice of Kenya.

As many of us know, judicial authority is derived from the people and shall be exercised by the courts and tribunals established by or under the Constitution. The Judiciary is therefore accountable to the people and is obligated to serve them diligently.

During my term in office, I will operate on the basis of these constitutional and democratic truths and even more: that the Judiciary is the defender of us all; both the weak and the mighty; the rich and the poor; as well as the ruler and the ruled.

The Judiciary operates on the principle that all authority is subject to, and constrained by, law. It is not the will of an individual, or a group, that is the governing force in society.

In the last five years, the Judiciary has been on an earnest transformation path. Significant and unprecedented achievements have been made in laying the foundations for transformation under the Judiciary Transformation Framework.

In this regard, the Judiciary and the entire country owe a debt of gratitude to my predecessor, Dr Willy Mutunga, for his exemplary and bold leadership that put the Judiciary on a permanent track of transformation leaving a rich legacy of change.

The transformation initiatives of the last five years have created the preconditions for final take off in the Judiciary transformation. God has bestowed upon me the duty and privilege to pilot and fly the institution to greater heights. This, I am happy to do.

Individual accountability

I seek to preside over a service oriented Judiciary: a Judiciary that gleams through its buildings but glitters through its services; a Judiciary that is not self-serving in legalese but public-serving in litigation; a Judiciary that is sensitive to the social impact of its decisions and not one that is stone-deaf to its societal context; a Judiciary that enhances shared cohesion and economic development and not one that marginalises or divides — in short, a transformative Judiciary that looks beyond the court room and seeks to provide substantive justice to all.

This is the reason my vision is titled Sustaining Judiciary Transformation: A Service Delivery Charter. Sustaining Judiciary transformation is predicated on the notion of individual accountability.

My tenure will be defined by service delivery based on the performance of court stations throughout the country.

Each court station will develop and display prominently in its premises its own service charter, aligned to the service delivery objectives elaborated in the sustaining Judiciary transformation agenda.

That charter will contain a comprehensive set of performance indices, including corruption and public complaints reduction strategies; case backlog reduction strategies; duration for concluding civil and criminal matters; range and state of ICT services; timelines in retrieval of files; timeframes for writing of judgments and rulings in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Procedure Rules; duration for availing typed proceedings; number and impact of court users committee meetings and open days held periodically; among others.

Every year, the Chief Justice will pronounce the best and worst performing court station based on its service delivery charter commitments. These performances will have a bearing on staff promotion and reward and sanction mechanism will be established.