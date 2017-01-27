EDITORIAL: Chinese contractors should not be allowed to kill local firms

Opinion and Analysis

The rate at which big Kenyan road and engineering contractors are collapsing should be a cause for worry.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Hundreds of Kenyans have lost jobs while banks are grappling with billions of shillings of bad debts owed by the collapsed companies.

The country risks losing a generation of hands-on experience in road, rail and building engineering if the current situation persists.

Some of the big names that have gone under include Kundan Singh, Spencon Holdings and Mugoya Construction. State-backed Chinese conglomerates have taken the Kenyan contractors’ place.

The likes of Sinohydro Corporation Limited, China Wu Yi and China Roads and Bridges Construction Company are winning all State contracts hands down.

The big contractors were powerful companies in former president Daniel Moi’s reign. Their owners wielded political power that many corporate opened doors including in commercial banks where they obtained loans at favourable rates.

Unfortunately the contractors, some reportedly due to their political protection, became unruly and often did shoddy work without fear of any repercussions.

They also amassed huge debts mainly from State-owned commercial banks. The policy shift that came with former president Mwai Kibaki’s entry into State House saw the contractors start to gradually lose their political connections.

The contractors, who had largely lost public goodwill due to their shoddy and often delayed projects, also started losing tenders to Chinese rivals. It was not long before they started closing shop, weighed down by dwindling revenue and hefty loans.

It would appear that they’re getting a fair dose of their own medicine, but the reality suggests that Kenya may have more to lose from their closures. The main issue here is that the Chinese contractors are not winning the big State tenders purely on merit.

Their success is largely backed by their government, which not only guarantees their financing but also ensures that the tenders are guaranteed for them at the loan negotiation stage.

Kenyan contractors, on the other hand, have to grapple with double-digit lending rates and a non-preferential treatment when running against the Chinese firms.

While this would appear to work in the short term, there is a big risk that Kenya will have a serious shortage of experienced engineers in years to come.

The Chinese contractors ordinarily bring along their own engineers and equipment when undertaking Kenyan tenders.