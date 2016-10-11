Chinese firms in Kenya must now change tack

Opinion and Analysis

Nairobi hosts one major trade event virtually every month. The last one was the Tokyo International Conference of African Development (TICAD), where the Japanese made a play for influence in the region.

Country delegations keep coming, all wanting a piece of the infrastructure development market that has, for the past decade, been dominated by Chinese firms.

But it is not growing competition that is the greatest threat for Chinese firms. It is a new threat that has been building over the last 12 months: poor reputation of Chinese businesses.

But is this exaggeration? Business is still good for Chinese businesses in Kenya, where it is estimated that Chinese firms control 60 per cent of all infrastructure projects.

The reality is that it matters a great deal to the Chinese, because the tide is turning and business is being affected here in Kenya and around the world.

In the US, there was open concern over the Chinese Anbang Insurance Group’s bid to buy Starwood Hotels. The US and Australian governments have refused to allow Chinese companies to bid for vital infrastructure projects while the UK put the brakes on construction of Hinckley Point nuclear power plant, partly over concerns of the involvement of China General Nuclear Power Company.

At the same time, Chinese firms are being squeezed by economic and political rivals becoming more competitive.

For example, Japan’s hosting of TICAD in Nairobi has been interpreted as Tokyo’s desire to make its presence felt and balance China’s growing influence in this region.

India’s trade with Africa is growing at a faster rate than that of China and is projected to reach $100 billion this year. Brazil, Turkey and Arab Gulf countries are all increasing investment in East Africa.

Government buyers today are looking for more than a bridge, a road or a railway. They also want to see a company’s living legacy. The multinational companies I advise on reputation management, all tend to want the same thing:

For people to know what they put into a country rather than take out – the skills, investment, jobs, community support, tax paid and contribution to GDP.

They want to be seen as much part of that country’s business and economic - even social, sporting and cultural - world as possible.

Because they know it will help win contracts; have greater influence with government; attract the best talent; and smooth the way for mergers and acquisitions. In short, put them on a level-playing field with local firms and other multinationals in the region.

Chinese business leaders are waking up slowly to recognise how the soft power of PR can deliver hard business results.