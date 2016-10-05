EDITORIAL: Conclude Chickengate probe

Opinion and Analysis

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko owes Kenyans an explanation on why he is yet to make a decision on the so-called Sh52 million ‘Chickengate’ bribery scandal involving top election officials.

Mr Tobiko’s loud silence is further compounded by the fact that taxpayers are set to foot a Sh300 million bill for a “dignified exit” of bosses at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), some of who are tainted with corruption.

Failure to have a closure on the bribery claims before a new team takes over at IEBC means the current crop led by Issack Hassan will go home with the ‘Chickengate’ affair ominously hanging around their necks like an albatross.

We thus call upon the government to suspend the handsome exit pay being prepared for IEBC bosses until the Chickengate matter is effectively concluded, with those found culpable having their assets confiscated as happened to the owners of the British printing firm, which paid out the bribes.

We find Mr Tobiko’s continued pussyfooting on the ‘Chickengate’ file - having received the file on July 19 - to be in violation of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Further, the DPP’s continued opacity and actions of snubbing media queries fly in the face the Access to Information law, which guarantees the public the right to access information held by the State.