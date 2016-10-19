Conference tourism sector in Kenya has great potential

Opinion and Analysis

The conference tourism industry has firmly placed itself at the centre of the industry. Nairobi has stood out as a favourite meeting destination going by the recent surge in meetings the city has hosted.

In addition to important business opportunities, the conference tourism industry provides immense benefits to the broader economy as it generates on average a higher spending level, reduces seasonality, contributes to the regeneration of destinations, networking and is an influential driver of intellectual development, regional co-operation spreads and enhances innovation and creativity.

Its growing popularity has accelerated change and economic growth and more importantly the product development to embrace emerging needs thus making the sector the 29th largest contributor to the gross national product globally.

Within Africa, South Africa has been the most popular in hosting meetings, followed by Egypt and Morocco. Kenya takes the fourth position.

Among cities, Nairobi ranks third after Cape Town, Dublin and Marrakech. Some of the major facilities that have contributed to the development of conference tourism include Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Safari Park Hotel, Sarova Whitesands and Leisure Lodge in Mombasa.

According to the 2015 report by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Kenya held 19 international conferences in 2014 becoming the third most popular conference destination in Africa and 71st globally after South Africa and Egypt. South Africa led in Africa and was 38th worldwide with 108 conferences.

High level conferences have been praised for raising and boosting visitor and investor confidence in a destination, as well as positively projecting a country on the global tourism map.

This positive environment attracts new investors in the hospitality sector who are keen to cash-in on the growing meetings and conferencing market.

Kenya continues to bask in glory as a favourite destination because of such investments in the hospitality industry.

Most notable among the major conferences held in Nairobi are the 2015 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) held in July, the World Trade Organisation 10th Ministerial Conference in December 2015,the UNCTAD 14 in July 2016 and the 6th Tokyo Investment Conference on Africa Development (TICAD) in August.

The biggest beneficiaries are the hotels, which have been reporting full bed occupancy during these conferences.

It is partly because of such efforts to provide the best experiences to its visitors that Nairobi was voted Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination at the 2016 World Travel Awards.

It is quite unfortunate that Kenya’s beauty is not matched by its position in the world of tourism, partly because we have not invested enough compared to other countries to market ourselves.